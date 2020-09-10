Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches early alongside Xbox Series X

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will release on 10 November 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various stores for Windows PC, and Stadia.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will both be launch titles on the Xbox Series X and S, and will release on PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the console. Leveraging the new consoles’ cutting-edge features and power, Ubisoft unleashes the depth of its open worlds in new ways.



“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected,” says Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past 3 years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X and S.”

With the Xbox Series X and S, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of the enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. On Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60 frames per second in full 4K resolution.



The game will leverage the consoles power by offering higher resolution textures and improved shadow quality to players. It will also be taking advantage of the Direct Storage, benefiting from faster loading times and a smoother world transversal experience.



For those who want to play the game on Xbox One for now, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will leverage the Smart Delivery technology, allowing players to buy the game once and play it on Xbox One, then on Xbox Series X and S at a later stage. Cross-save functionality between Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S will also be supported on both games so players can keep their progression from one platform to another.



For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit: assassinscreed.com