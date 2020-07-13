Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Date announced

At the Ubisoft Forward digital conference this weekend, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release worldwide on 17 November on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPlay+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the consoles. Players who purchase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5) at no additional cost.



New gameplay shown at the digital conference illustrates new features, including dual-wielding, raiding, assaults, and open-world activities. Raids will be action-packed and brutal, with players able to take advantage of a new visceral combat system that lets players bash, dismember, and decapitate foes.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing game that places player choice and exploration at the centre of the experience. Throughout the world, players will encounter gameplay challenges, characters with complex stories, and a variety of breathtaking landscapes to experience.

Players will have the ability to customise their character’s hair, tattoos, war paint, weapons and gear, in addition to the option of switching between male or female Eivor at any time. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and future.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack and books are also now available for preorder, including a soundtrack, comic, and art book:

On 17 July, a seven-song EP taken from the official soundtrack featuring original compositions from Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner as well as an original song by Einar Selvik, will be available to listen to on Spotify and purchase on iTunes. Spotify pre-save and iTunes pre-order is now available and the full soundtrack will be released at a later date.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Geirmund’s Saga novel, written by Matthew J. Kirby, will tell a story set in the world of the game. Players will discover the epic tale of Geirmund Hellskin, a man determined to prove his worth as a Viking, and a warrior who joins the ranks of King Guthrum’s army to participate in the invasion of England. The book cover will be revealed on reknowned Korean artist Jung Gi Kim’s Instagram page in late July.

The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition will invite readers on a visual journey through the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — A world defined by the harsh beauty of Viking life, rich with fascinating characters and breath-taking landscapes. This book offers an enticing collection of art and commentary that is sure to attract returning fans and newcomers alike.



With development led by Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlements, and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

The Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as the Ubicollectibles products are available for pre-orders. Players who preorder Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive The Way of the Berserker bonus mission at launch, in which players will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.



