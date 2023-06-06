Ask Arthur: Are flash drives safe?

Photo by Brina Blum on Unsplash

A reader asks if it’s safe to use other people’s flash drives. No and yes, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Q: Is it safe to use other people’s flash drives?

A: For years, USB flash drives were my all-time favourite gadgets, because they were so convenient for moving data around. But they also pose serious security risks. Yeah, if you happen to plug in a flash drive that’s infected with malware, it can steal your personal info or even take control of your computer.

There are two major risks when using other people’s flash drives:

Malware Invasion: When you insert a malware-infected flash drive, it can look for sensitive stuff like passwords, credit card numbers, or ID details. It can also install more malware onto your computer, like ransomware or spyware.

Data Loss: If you use a flash drive that’s not properly formatted, you could end up losing all the data stored on it.

Here are some safety tips for staying safe while using flash drives: