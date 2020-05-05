Apple releases new 13” MacBook Pro

Apple’s newest device, the refreshed MacBook Pro 13”, has been announced, following the 2020 announcements of a new iPad Pro, new MacBook Air, and new iPhone SE. The MacBook Pro 13” now features a new scissor keyboard, which puts the final nail in the coffin for the bad Butterfly keyboards it had before. The new MacBook also doubles its baseline storage, taking it to 256GB of solid-state storage.

It features a 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID, immersive stereo speakers, all-day battery life, and macOS.

“We’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “With these updates, our entire notebook line-up features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.”

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features the Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and added to MacBook Air in March. Magic Keyboard features a scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. The inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes it more likely for users to hit the right keys without having to look down at the keyboard. Magic Keyboard also features a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID for fingerprint login.

The new laptop also comes with double the storage of the previous generation, with standard storage starting at 256GB and going up to 4TB.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro now offers 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. Customers who are upgrading from a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dual-core processor will see up to 2.8 times faster performance. The integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics deliver up to 80% faster performance over the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for 4K video editing, faster rendering, and smoother gameplay. The new graphics also enables users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.

16GB of faster 3733MHz memory is now offered as a standard configuration on select models, and customers can choose a 32GB memory option. With 32GB of memory, users will experience better performance while running multiple virtual machines and up to 50% faster performance when editing gigapixel images in Photoshop.

With an aluminium unibody design in space grey or silver and weighing 1.4 kg, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is highly portable. The 13-inch Retina display delivers more than 4 million pixels and millions of colours, along with 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. With True Tone technology, the display offers a more natural viewing experience for design and editing workflows, as well as for everyday tasks such as browsing the web and writing email.

Starting at $1,299, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order now on apple.com for those in the US. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available online at apple.com/mac.