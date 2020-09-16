Apple bundles services into One plan

Apple has announced Apple One, a platform which makes subscribing to Apple’s ecosystem of services a little more affordable. The top tier plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iClouds storage. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can use Apple services across their devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

Starting later this year, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up from any Apple device and get more for less.

Individual offers a 30% discount to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Separately, these services cost $20.95.

Family offers a mere 13% discount to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Separately, these services cost $22.96.

Premier offers the biggest discount at 40% to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. If one buys all these services separately, it would cost $49.94. The Premier plan, however, probably won't be available in South Africa, since News+ is restricted to a select few countries.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.