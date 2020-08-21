Apple announces three Apple Music Radio stations

Apple has announced two new live global radio offerings on Apple Music, now available in 165 countries. Beginning today, Beats 1 will be renamed Apple Music 1, and two additional radio stations will launch: Apple Music Hits, which plays hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music.

Since Apple Music’s launch in 2015, Beats 1 has grown into one of the most-listened-to radio stations in the world.

Says Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and international content: “For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music.

“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

Apple Music 1 is led by cornerstone presenters Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd, and Travis Mills. It offers a lineup of shows from the biggest names in music, including Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and The Weeknd, as well as new shows from Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, and Young M.A.

“Apple Music is home — it’s home to artists, it’s home to fans, and it’s home to incredible music,” says Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host. “I’m an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That’s what Apple Music radio is all about.”

Apple Music Hits offers a full catalogue of songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. The station features new shows from notable artists and hosts, connecting listeners with the stories behind the most popular songs in the world.

Apple Music Hits will be helmed by daily on-air hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, and George Stroumboulopoulos (“House of Strombo”), along with special shows from Ari Melber. Fans can also tune in to hear new exclusive shows from artists like Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, and Shania Twain.

As country music evolves and expands around the world, the company says, Apple Music Country aims to be the definitive place for every lane of this increasingly diverse genre. The station offers a mix of the best music of today while introducing fans to the stars of tomorrow and reminding them of the legendary artists and tracks that have shaped and defined country music along the way.

Apple Music Country’s talent roster boasts a wide range of country’s most exciting voices, including daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

To get started, ask Siri to play Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, or Apple Music Country.