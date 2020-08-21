AppDate: Smarter and safer working from your smartphone

Nedbank Money app on the Huawei AppGallery

Since launching in April on the Huawei AppGallery, the Nedbank Money app has reached over 500,000 downloads – in just its first two months on the platform.

The Money app offers Huawei users not banking functionality, as well as direct access to the newly launched Avo app and the HeyNed digital assistant.

Avo offers Nedbank clients access to a range of products and services, from multi-retailer grocery shopping to finding a trusted home service provider.

HeyNed, the 24/7 personal-assistant service, simplifies things like booking essential services during South Africa’s lockdown. It uses a combination of artificial intelligence and human beings to assist clients with searches of over 350,000 suppliers, to negotiate prices, availability, and value on the user’s behalf.

Platform: A Huawei phone with access to the Huawei AppGallery

Expect to pay: A for download

Stockists: Only available to Nedbank clients with access to the Huawei AppGallery

Read more on the next page about Travelport’s airline health and safety tracker, Telkom’s smart Yellow Pages replacement, the Vodacom Bulls App, and TikTok’s SpiritsUP competition.