AppDate: Digital payments for all with Ozapp

Ozow Revolution

Digital payments company Ozow this week launched what it called the Ozow Revolution, designed to make digital payments available to everyone and create greater opportunity to participate in the digital economy – especially for historically excluded communities that rely on costly and insecure cash payments. It has introduced two new online payments solutions to its platform for the South African market, namely Ozapp and Ozow PIN.

Ozapp is a web application that enables a customer with a bank account or eWallet to transact without a card, through a QR-code enabled payment. It doesn’t require a dwnload, and used minimal memory, meaning it is also light on data use.

Ozow PIN simplifies EFT payments through an easy, four-step payment process that can be completed in seconds. The speed and convenience of Ozow PIN makes a great option for South Africans to engage in e-commerce at a time when physical retail is experiencing unprecedented disruption.

Ozow PIN will be developed in all eleven official languages by the end of the year.

Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser

Stockists: Visit Ozow here to sign up.

Expect to pay: Free to sign up, however transaction fees are charged depending on the transaction values. View the pricing structure here.

Read more on the next page about MTN MoMo’s food vouchers, help via Twitter for those feeling hopeless, a free app to learn English literacy, and an app for legal advice.