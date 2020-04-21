AppDate: Apps give a helping hand

Cell C partners with M4Jam

Cell C has outlined plans to help people earn money via the gig technology company, M4Jam. The aim of the project is to offer unemployed users or “jobbers” part-time or temporary work.

The programme is scheduled to run over three weeks and the average pay-out per jobber is estimated to be R310 per week. M4Jam has removed all location-based jobs from its platform, as these were having an upsetting effect on jobbers who rely on the platform for day-to-day living.

M4Jam currently has 320,000 registered jobbers, many of whom have already assisted Cell C in its national rollout of mapping informal traders.

Platform: Any device with an up-to date Internet browser

Expect to pay: Free to register.

Stockists: Visit M4Jam here for registration details.

COVID-19 support from Namola

Namola has added free COVID-19 support tools for all South Africans to provide easy access to accurate and reliable information and support tools during the pandemic

All Namola users will have free access to public emergency services such as police, fire & rescue, and government ambulances, around the clock during the national lockdown.

South Africans can also use the app to access services like the Domestic Abuse hotline, Childline and mental health hotlines.

Namola’s Response Centre team remains available 24/7 to deal with any emergencies. The app also provides the latest case statistics, access to important helplines and latest news, as well as COVID-19 alerts.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: The Namola safety app is available as a free download. The company has discounted its optional Namola Plus upgrade from R49 to R39 a month for both new and current members, after an initial free month.

Namola Plus allows users to access private armed response and emergency medical assistance through the Namola app.

Stockists: Visit the Namola website here for downloading instructions.

#ONELOVESA

#ONELOVESA emerged as an urgent response to help match care with need across South Africa. It has partnered with Operation Hunger on its Feed-A-Family campaign to help distribute food and essential items to vulnerable families now cut off from resources and income.

In partnership with Operation Hunger, #ONELOVESA is calling on citizens and businesses to answer the call by government to virtually join hands and provide relief efforts where possible. The target is to feed 10,000 families with donations of just R200, which will subsidise food for a family for up to five days. The hampers include sugar, tea, milk, maize meal, samp, beans, lentils, oil, salt, beef stock, tins of fish, Dettol, hand soap and disposable wipes. The hampers are being distributed in 43 areas around South Africa.

Platform: The site can be accessed from most devices with an up-to-date Internet browser

Expect to pay: Donations start at R200 but can be increased, depending on how much companies or individuals can afford.

Stockists: Visit the #ONELOVESA website here.

For the Nurses donation campaign

1st for Women Insurance has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support nurses on the frontline of COVID-19, partnering with Gift of the Givers and Vula Mobile.

1st for Women launched the “For the Nurses” campaign on BackaBuddy and kick-started the fundraising effort with a R500,000 donation. The fundraising target is R1-million.

The funds raised will be distributed evenly between non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers, trusted medical referral network, and Vula Mobile, to provide nurses with support. Gift of the Givers will ensure that nurses across the country have the necessary protective gear to safeguard themselves against the virus. Vula Mobile, through their e-referral app and online system, will provide nurses, particularly those in rural areas, with psychosocial support.

Platform: Most devices with an up-to-date Internet browser

Expect to pay: Any amount of money can be donated, depending on what companies and citizens can spare. Donations can be made via credit cards, EFTs, Paypal and debit cards.

Stockists: Visit the BackaBuddy site here to make a donation.



GoMetro medical staff transport

GoMetro, a South African technology start-up funded by Hlayisani Capital, is helping medical facilities and businesses that are classified as essential services in the COVID-19 regulations, to ensure that their staff are able to continue to get to work during the national shutdown.

Initially launched in 2014 in Cape Town as an app to help commuters plan and schedule their trips to work on public transport, GoMetro fleet management software is supporting healthcare facilities and essential services businesses determined to offer their staff safe, scheduled and sanitised transport from their homes straight to their work place and back. GoMetro’s software co-ordinates staff shifts and residential addresses of staff. Within 24 hours of the President announcing the national lockdown, GoMetro repurposed its existing staff transport management software to suit the unique conditions and regulations of this crisis.

Platform: Android and iOS

Expect to pay: A free service

Stockists: Visit the GoMetro site here for registration details.

rAInbow chatline

The COVID-19 lockdown is leaving thousands of vulnerable women and children stuck at home with abusive partners and caregivers.

In an attempt to help those who are being abused, rAInbow has launched a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to chat with users and provide accurate information on domestic violence. Whether someone is worried about what’s happening in their own life, or looking for information for someone else, rAInbow can help one understand the signs of abuse and how to get help.

Developed by AI for Good, in partnership with the Soul City Institute for Social Justice and Sage Foundation, rAInbow can be accessed 24/7 via Facebook Messenger – anonymously and safely.

It doesn’t intend to be human or to replace the human touch, but to help users validate their experiences and navigate the next steps. Co-built with survivors, it has an empathetic, friendly persona, and victims who have been shamed into silence or have no one to turn to, find comfort in opening up without the fear of being judged.

Platform: Any device with an up-to-date Internet browser and access to Facebook Messenger

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Follow the instructions below to get a conversation started:

Type ‘chat2bo’ or ‘Hi Rainbow’ on Facebook Messenger, or follow this link, to start a new conversation: http://m.me/chat2bo You can also visit www.hirainbow.org for more information, and click ‘Start talking’ to chat Explore the interactive sections including stories, quizzes, resources and definitions to learn about abuse, what to do in such a situation, and how to get help.

Victims can also report abuse to the government’s hotline on 0800 150 150.

The COVID-19 support page can be accessed here.