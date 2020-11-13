AppDate: Alison ups the online learning ante

Alison

Alison, a free-to-use online learning and employment platforms has launched updates to its online learning app.

Studies reveal that 80% of the world’s learners were being kept out of educational institutions by country-wide closures due to the pandemic. This resulted in a surge in both online and mobile learning. The demand for easy-to-access self-learning and training is higher than ever.

The improved app offers an easier learning experience between handset and desktop. With 2,000 free courses available on the Alison platform, the improved search function and layout is easy to navigate and will help learners to find the best courses.

The search tool, with autocomplete and autosuggest, allows users to better articulate their search queries to find the best-matched courses available. The app now also supports full-screen video and runs fewer ads.

Alison’s study-and-complete function enrols learners onto the course and allows them to work their way through the course modules. All course certification on Alison is free and happens automatically when a student passes the course test.

Platform: Android only

Stockists: Download Alison here.

Expect to pay: A free download.

