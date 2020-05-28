Apex Legends gets Summer Circuit esports competition

EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced a new Summer Circuit in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), a four-month series of online competition which offers $500,000 in prize money. The ALGS Summer Circuit gives competitors more opportunities to compete, as the competition and broadcasts will be produced with EA’s cloud-based broadcast production technology.



Over the past couple of months, the ALGS has averaged more than 600 teams across its five Online Tournaments. EA will continue to invite competition from around the world when the Summer Circuit begins on 20 June 2020.

The ALGS Summer Circuit will culminate with the September Playoffs, which will feature “Super Regional” gameplay, pairing the best across regions in the following contests: Europe with the Middle East & Africa, North America with South America, Greater Southeast Asia with Australia & New Zealand, and Japan with Korea.



EA will broadcast these games across its channels, including Twitch and YouTube, on Sundays throughout the 4-month period. Viewers will be able to watch a wide range of teams, including ad-hoc gaming, Team SoloMid, Made in Thailand 2, SCARZ White, and Team Fearow.



The Apex Legends Global Series has seen significant growth in tournament viewership, tripling reported Average Minute Audience (on the Apex Twitch and YouTube channels) from Online Tournament (OT) #2 to OT #3 in just 14 days.

Read the full details and schedule on the Apex Legends blog here.