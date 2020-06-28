Animal Crossing gets big update

Get ready to make a splash in your own island paradise. A series of free updates to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system will deliver new features, including the ability to swim and dive for sea creatures. You’ll also get to interact with fresh faces and discover a variety of new items, including mermaid-themed furniture. These free updates are among some of the new experiences coming to your island life over the course of the summer and beyond.

Available starting on 3 July, the new update will add the following features and characters to the game:

Swimming and Diving – Grab a wet suit and get aquatically acquainted with your island marine life when swimming and diving arrive to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Swim in the inviting waters off the coast of your island and dive to discover and scoop up sea creatures that inhabit your island’s ecosystem. Keep your eyes peeled for any prospective additions to the museum, and make sure to listen for fun facts from Blathers when you donate your new discoveries.

– Grab a wet suit and get aquatically acquainted with your island marine life when swimming and diving arrive to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Swim in the inviting waters off the coast of your island and dive to discover and scoop up sea creatures that inhabit your island’s ecosystem. Keep your eyes peeled for any prospective additions to the museum, and make sure to listen for fun facts from Blathers when you donate your new discoveries. Pascal Brings Rewarding Recipes – While swimming, you might meet someone new. The friendly visitor Pascal seems to love scallops, and if you discover one while diving, he may ask you if he can have it. As a thank you, he’ll share some of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes.

– While swimming, you might meet someone new. The friendly visitor Pascal seems to love scallops, and if you discover one while diving, he may ask you if he can have it. As a thank you, he’ll share some of his mermaid-themed DIY recipes. Gulliver? – A familiar face will occasionally wash up on shore, but sporting slightly different, pirate-like clothing. Offer him a helping hand and he’ll send a special reward to show his gratitude.

Another update is planned to be released in early August, so stay tuned for further details to come.

To learn more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, visit https://www.animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/.