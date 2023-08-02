Android phone launched for blind or visually impaired

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The SmartVision 3 offers a large tactile keypad, voice commands and TalkBack for navigation and control.

Mobile assistive technology provider RAZ Mobility has launched a Google certified smartphone designed specifically for individuals who are blind or visually impaired: the SmartVision 3.

The SmartVision 3 is a fully functional Android smartphone with an important innovation: it allows people with vision loss to control all aspects of the phone with a tactile keypad, rather than touch-screen gestures, which are difficult for many. As a result of this innovation, the user experience for people who rely on a built-in screen reader to navigate their smartphone is significantly improved, and more people will be able to benefit from smartphone technology.

In a 2021 study published by Jama Ophthalmology, “Prevalence of Visual Acuity or Blindness in the U.S.,” researchers found that more than 7 million Americans are living with uncorrectable vision loss, including more than 1 million who are blind. The SmartVision 3 is a unique smartphone engineered to serve this population.

All features of the SmartVision 3 are 100 percent accessible to individuals with no sight at all.

The smartphone screen reader is controlled through tactile buttons or touchscreen gestures.

Use the keypad to place, answer or reject phone calls, write text messages, and more.

The dedicated button on the right edge of the phone provides quick access to the Google Assistant for voice commands and allows you to dictate text in the input area.

The SmartVision 3 has a number of special pre-installed apps for people with vision loss, including a banknote recogniser, colour detector, light detector, and magnifier.

Use NFC tags to recognise objects or perform certain actions, like dial a number. The phone includes 5 NFC tags.

Download any app from Google Play, such as Facebook, Twitter, Uber, Amazon, DoorDash, The New York Times, and more.

Charge the battery of the SmartVision 3 with a custom-built wireless charger designed for people who are blind.

Nermin Selimic, COO of RAZ Mobility, said that “allowing people who are blind or visually impaired to control their smartphone with a tactile keypad, and a dedicated button to easily access voice controls and the Google Assistant, is a giant step forward for inclusive design and access for people with vision loss.”

RAZ Mobility is the exclusive distributor of SmartVision 3 for the United States and offers the phone to consumers, state government agencies, blind rehabilitation centres, medical centres of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, non-profit organisations, and for-profit companies.

For more information visit: www.razmobility.com/solutions/smartvision-3-smartphone/.