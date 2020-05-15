All Fast and Furious movies – now on Showmax

Three words: Johnson. Statham. Elba.

In Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, now streaming on Showmax, two sworn enemies – Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and British military elite operative-turned-outlaw Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) – are forced into an unlikely alliance. Evolutionary anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) threatens to unleash a deadly virus on humanity, with Deckard’s sister, rogue MI6 agent Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), about to become patient zero.

Throwing some A-grade cameos into the mix are Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw; Golden Globe nominee Ryan Reynolds as CIA agent Victor Locke; and People’s Choice, Teen Choice, and Kids’ Choice-winning comedian Kevin Hart as Air Marshal Dinkley.



The package includes the coolest bike in CGI history and some seriously funny insults flying between the two leads. Plus, Johnson gets to honour his Samoan roots on sacred ground in a feel-good showdown complete with a traditional Siva Tau (the Samoan equivalent of the haka). But the greatest pleasure of Hobbs & Shaw may be that none of the actors takes themselves too seriously, which means the movie doesn’t either. Hobbs & Shaw is a huge, escapist blast that’s just heaps of fun.



As the latest movie in the long-running Fast Saga, Hobbs & Shaw is way past needing to prove anything, but it’s stacked with all the right cred behind the scenes anyway. It’s directed by John Wick producer David Leitch, while Chris Morgan, who’s penned every movie since Tokyo Drift, is once again on writing duty, along with Drew Pearce, who’s written Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

F9, which was due for release in May 2020, has been bumped to April next year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but until then, you can binge the entire Fast Saga on Showmax: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

Watch Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on Showmax.