Acer goes rugged

Acer has gone rugged. At its annual Global Press Conference, held virtually for the first time.

Yesterday, it launched a new line of rugged notebooks and tablets called Enduro, which are designed to provide the durability, portability and performance needed by professionals working in the field.

“With an increasingly modern workforce, more and more mobile devices are being deployed in the field where they are subject to harsher handling,” said Andrew Chuang, general manager for rugged computing at Acer. “Enduro, our new line of rugged notebooks and tablets, was created to provide our customers with the durability and performance that gets the job done.”

The Enduro N3 is a powerful notebook that strikes a balance between durability and portability, making it suitable for users who rotate between several worksites, such as architects, project inspectors, event managers, and outdoor adventurers. The laptop was engineered to be resistant to drops and water and holds MIL-STD 810G and IP53 certifications. At the same time, it maintains a thin-and-light frame of just 24.85 mm at 1.985 kg. Some of these features include reinforced corners for drops, Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the display from water and a water-resistant Aquafan.

This physical protection comes on top of premium levels of protection against cyber threats, thanks to technology like Discrete Trusted Platform Module, AEMS, and password-protected storage. This host of security and management tools ensures that all work done over the device’s 13-hour battery life is safe, and this safety does not come at the expense of performance.

The Enduro N3 houses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, giving it reliable performance. It can be configured an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX230 discrete GPU and 512 GB PCle Gen3 NVMe SSD for those with heavy workloads.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Enduro N3 is expected to cost R19,999 for its base model. A release date has not yet been announced.

Details about Enduro tablets pricing and availability have not been announced.

Read about the other updated Acer lines on the next page.