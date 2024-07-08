A Kia tiger on the loose

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Kia Seltos GT Line has catlike looks and a punchy performance, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Kia Seltos GT Line is not shy. It has got a bold, catlike design with aggressive stripes like a tiger, and a mesh grille and red accents that add a touch of pizzazz. Kia throws in a really futuristic wheel design, giving the new Seltos a powerful presence on the road.

A spacious surprise awaits in the compact cabin. There is plenty of head and legroom in the front for even taller drivers, and the back seat offers enough space for comfortable journeys with friends or family or tigers. The seats feel well-built and sturdy, offering good back support.

The gently curved instrument display sets a 4-inch platform cluster at the centre of the driver experience, along with the digital instrument cluster that displays all the driving essentials. A 10.25-inch main display keeps entertainment data well organised and in clear view. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also displays video from the rear-view camera, clearly showing the situation behind the vehicle for safe parking. Ultrasonic sensors mounted on the front and rear bumpers warn of any obstacles, which was really useful for parking safely and confidently, helping me to position the wheels properly when manoeuvring into tight spaces – or avoiding tigers.

The cruise control system has been upgraded to a smart cruise control system, with several new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including blind spot collision avoidance assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA).

As with the previous Kia Seltos, I have one silly criticism: the mirrors in the visors are not covered, so when you put the visor down to block the glare of the sun, you get a glare and reflection from the mirror.

The Seltos GT Line prioritizes comfort, but it still offers catlike moves. The suspension is on the softer side, which makes for a smooth ride on flat roads.

The Kia Seltos GT Line is a fun and affordable option for city dwellers or young families who want a stylish and practical SUV with a touch of sporty flair. It is a tiger-of-all-trades that punches above its weight in terms of features and performance for the price.

Pricing for the Kia Seltos GT Line starts at R626,995