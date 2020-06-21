A Guide to Father’s Day gadgets

For many, parents are the unsung heroes that keep one’s household going. For them, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of gifts for the many different types of dads out there.

For the petrol head dad

Nothing says “Happy Father’s Day” like giving dad the digital keys to a Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR. Designed to satisfy his need for speed – dad can get behind the driver’s seat of this iconic replica using the Lego Technic Control + App and discover a host of functions including a visible, working differential, independent suspension, and six-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons positioned in front of the rear axle.

This iconic masterpiece’s interior is made up of an accessible cockpit that features a radar screen, working steering and even a track map of the Laguna Seca circuit printed onto the driver’s door. Developed in partnership with Porsche, the Lego Porsche replica captures the life-size vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing – with its rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors and realistic head and tail lights making this a great Father’s Day display piece for the home or office.

For the fitness-focused dad

The lockdown has seen the closure of gyms, but that shouldn’t stop dad from working out. Fitbit has recently launched the Fitbit Charge 4, which comes with a built-in GPS and a 7-day battery life. This Fitbit tracker marks a movement away from using step count as a key metric, towards Active Zone Minutes – which track fitness activity beyond steps. This is the ideal Fitbit tracker for a weight-lifter or rower who didn’t get a Fitbit before because of the heavy focus on step count.

On top of this, Fitbit Premium offers various at-home workouts with video guidance, eating plans to get healthier, and assistance on how to sleep better. Fitbit users get a 90-day free trial to the Premium service.

For the dad-slash-photographer

Step up dad’s photography game with the latest in mirrorless technology. The Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless digital camera (with an 18-55mm lens) is packed with power: a large 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 4 Image Processor.

The newly developed high-torque coreless DC motor, which can allow dad to capture up to 15 high-quality photos per second in burst mode. For video recording, it can capture UHD 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps), and Full HD recording up to 240 fps.

For the gaming dad

Designed in collaboration with and for the pros, the Logitech G Pro X Gaming headset offers advanced communication and precision audio to help dad hear like a pro and sound like one too while gaming.

Equipped with Blue Voice microphone technology, this headset gives dad a choice of real-time voice filters to reduce noise, add compression, and ensure that his voice sounds richer, cleaner and more professional. Thanks to the headset’s comfortable memory foam wrapped in premium leatherette or breathable velour, dad is guaranteed lasting comfort so he can focus on what matters most – winning.

For the music-loving dad

If dad is a fan of great music, then the Ultimate Ears Portable Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is a great option. This pocket-sized speaker delivers surprisingly clear, crisp sound and big, beautiful bass, making a fantastic gift to bring the magic out of music. The speaker rocks a bigger battery, 360-degree sound, a high IP67 rating and vibrant two-tone fabrics. Playing, pausing and skipping to the next track is a breeze thanks to the speaker’s easy-to-use button layout and a wraparound speaker grill that creates an immersive music experience in a robust yet portable build. This is one Father’s Day gift that’s designed to look good and sound even better.

For the pilot dad

Up dad’s pilot skills with the DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone, which sports a large, and fully stabilised 1/2-inch, 48MP camera. This will give him top quality 48MP pictures, and sharp stabilised 4K video recording of up to 60 fps.

With a flight time of 34 minutes; an impressive speed of up to 68.4 km/h; 6km 1080p/30fps Video Transmission with lower latency; and with APAS 3.0 Obstacle Avoidance sensors on the front, back, and underneath – dad is guaranteed a secured flight.

Whether he’s a dad who prefers to live in the fast lane, enjoys working out at home, or relies on the latest tech to level up his gaming skills – there’s a gift that’s designed to suit many kinds of dads this Father’s Day.