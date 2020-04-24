A gadget to clean your phone while it charges

Oblio is a sleek 2-in-1 wireless charging station with built-in UV sanitiser that charges up and cleans a smartphone with UV-C light. The device is designed to keep your eyes away from your smartphone while it charges and sanitises.

It’s a Qi-certified 10W wireless charging station with vase look that charges and cleans a smartphone discreetly thanks to its built-in UV-C technology.

About 3 hours are required to fully charge a compatible smartphone (that isn’t too thick or wearing a metallic case), and an LED indicator confirms the correct positioning and charging status of the device.

Because UV-C is a shorter, more energetic wavelength of light that can kill bacteria, it is enclosed while smartphones charge. This anti-bacterial light kills 99.9% of germs on a smartphone’s screen in 20 minutes, with an automatic sanitising cycle, and detection of foreign objects technology. Oblio has been laboratory tested against common bacteria.

The device is compatible with smartphones with Qi charging technology with dimensions up to 8.3cm wide, 1.05cm thick, and wearing a non-metallic case.

The Oblio can be purchased from Lexon Design for 79.90€. Visit Lexon Designs page for purchase details.

Note: There is no evidence to suggest Oblio’s effectiveness against COVID-19. Gadget does not endorse devices that claim to remove COVID-19, other than government approved methods, like washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based cleaning agents.