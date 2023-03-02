Pixel-Art platformer Anyaroth comes to Nintendo Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nintendo’s handheld joins the fight to free the Anya civilization from ‘The Queen’s Tyranny’.

The pixel-art platform adventure game Anyaroth: The Queen’s Tyranny will release on Nintendo Switch this month. It is available to preorder now on the NA Nintendo Store and via the EU Store directly through the console, with a limited-time 10% discount.

Anyaroth: The Queen’s Tyranny, from indie publisher Firenut Games and developer Yggdraseed Studios, takes players deep into the depths of Anyaroth, a planet besieged by the tyranny of its Queen. Players fight with the rebellion to free the Anya civilization from the Regime’s mind-control system and discover the secrets hidden deep in the planet.

Anyaroth, a planet entirely under the control of the Queen, is dying. From the once lush forests and historical cities of its surface to deep down to the planet’s core, the Queen has spun a complex web of barracks, factories and mines to exploit all the planet’s resources as well as its population. The Queen’s Regime is spreading, and it must be stopped.

As a rebellion fighter, you must take on the challenge of bringing down the Regime and returning the planet to harmony. Utilising and combining an arsenal of weapons, special objects and abilities, you must explore the game’s fighting system to dispatch your enemies in stylish ways. Use your links with the rebels to learn more about the mysterious world of Anyaroth, its history, and the Rebellion’s cause. Between fights, pay attention to your surroundings as you may find artefacts containing key information or materials for crafting a long-lost weapon and unveiling the secrets this strange planet hides.

Features

Classic 2D action-platformer mechanics, with a modern twist, is brought to life with beautiful pixel art visuals.

A free-aim system makes for intense fights where looking for the perfect shooting angle could be a matter of life and death.

Unlock a variety of weapons, objects, and abilities to generate impressive moments during fights.

Explore the three layers of planet Anyaroth – Surface, Mantle and Core and battle through ruined cities and explosive spider nests, until you reach the Regime’s capital city.

Find the special helmets scattered throughout the levels to unlock the secrets that the planet hides.

Anyaroth: The Queen’s Tyranny will launch for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Store this month, and can be preordered now.