Meet new heroes in their quest to save the city

Explore the backstory of superheroes and their city in ‘Capes’, a new epic turn-based strategy game for PC and consoles.

Developer Spitfire Interactive and publisher Daedalic Entertainment are teaming up to launch an epic superhero game, Capes.

The team is creating a tactical, turn-based game of superheroes battling to reclaim their city from the forces of evil. It will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X/S. A demo will be available on Steam Next Fest this month.

Capes is a turn-based superhero strategy game where players assemble a team of heroes while fighting to take back their city, now controlled by evil despots. Twenty years ago, the supervillains won. Since then, they’ve created a dystopian city where developing superpowers is a crime and no one has dared oppose them.

Players experience a series of dark and gritty campaigns and patrol assignments, and either push the story forward or take time to explore with side missions that unlock more heroes. Completing challenges earns skill points to increase heroes’ powers and abilities while you learn more about their lives and backstories.

According to the game’s creators, it offers players the following features: