10 changes shifting the way we invest in tech

One of the positive impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy, is that it is accelerating the pace of digital transformation within public and private organisations. Health authorities, like the HPCSA, that have otherwise been slow to adopt telehealth or virtual care, have now approved digital platforms for patient care. Government, too, has released long-awaited additional spectrum to support data requirements and telecommunication companies.

What’s interesting to me is how this global pandemic is catalysing digital transformation across industries. As the New York Times noted recently on the progress of telemedicine, “10 Years of Change in One Week”.

The effects of the Covid-19 lockdown, or part thereof, will likely persist for the foreseeable future and unfortunately for a lot longer than we all previously envisaged. What it means to us as people is that we will become accustomed to a new way of living. The measures we put in place to tackle the coronavirus will usher in the new normal, in a post-Covid-19 world. As tech investors it’s our role to look at the ever-changing landscape and identify solutions that will shape the future. As famously said by Winston Churchill, “never waste a good crisis”.

So, here are my top 10 temporary relief measures that I believe will likely leave a permanent mark on the way we live and do business. As a result these are some of the things we are focused on investing into right now: