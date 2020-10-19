00 Agent Nomi has photoshoot with Nokia 8.3

British actress Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi in the 25th James Bond movie No Time To Die, has stepped up to a professional photoshoot with a twist: the photos were shot solely on a smartphone.

Social media “phone-ographer” (camera-phone photographer) Ben Maclean captured the images on the new Nokia 8.3 5G, a 5G smartphone that will work with almost any 5G standard across the world. Nokia is the official phone partner to No Time To Die, in cinemas November.

In the Bond-inspired shoot at Pinewood Studios, Lashana Lynch appears in character as 00 agent Nomi. It features an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and a Triumph Thruxton RS motorbike, along a 30-foot rig that suspended the phone-ographer in the air.

The epic 00 shoot marks the release of the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone, which will hit South African shelves later this year. The device features four cameras to enable 64MP pictures, 4k filming and Zeiss cinematic film effects.

Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi in No Time To Die, says: “The world we live in now means we all have the best gadget for the job in our pockets. It’s amazing what smartphones can do nowadays. I’m excited to be unveiling this new smartphone to celebrate the release of No Time To Die in November, and the Nokia 8.3 5G is proof that Bond gadgets are always ahead of the game.”

Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, maker of the Nokia phones, says: “A 00 agent, cars, bikes, an 8,000 square foot stage at Pinewood Studios, and a stunt phone-ographer capturing everything on the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone, felt about right and the results show the possibilities of this new smartphone.”

The Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone is the world’s first global 5G smartphone and comes packed with features, including a powerful PureView quad camera with Zeiss optics. It debuts Zeiss Cinema capture and editor to bring extraordinary low-light video recording with OZO audio to enhance creativity and create without limits. Tests also show the Nokia 8.3 5G reaching up to 15% faster in speedtests against other 5G smartphones in the same category.

A tutorial for smartphone photographers is being shared with thousands of n Maclean’s followers on YouTube.